Local Connection: Vaping Risks in Kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Sadly, we learned last week of the first Hawaii child to suffer serious lung damage tied to vaping.
The lung illnesses across the country are the result of an out of control industry with an array of delivery devices, that heat unlimited and unregulated chemicals. The users are basically guinea pigs. That people are getting sick should not surprise anyone.
But an equally alarming issue is the calculated effort to get young people addicted to nicotine when they are most vulnerable. Health advocates claim Big Tobacco is behind this as the market for traditional cigarettes literally is slowing down.
Their tactics are the same as what they used generations ago to sell tobacco – false health claims, hidden risks… celebrity endorsements and the promise of popularity.
Most insidious of all – they offer vaping syrups, flavored like candy – which are the gateway attraction for many kids. They are attracting younger and younger kids into a very dangerous habit.
And finally – Hawaii is double the national average in youth vaping. We need to focus on that –understand what is happening, and act.
It is time to wake up and respond to this explosive epidemic which amounts to a deliberate attack on our children
