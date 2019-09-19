Gabriel notches Walter Camp Player of The Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Mililani Trojan Dillon Gabriel continues to tear up his first collegiate season as a member of the UCF football team.
This past Saturday Gabriel led UCF to a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday, tossing for 347 yards and four touchdowns to four different Knight receivers.
UCF improved to 3-0 with the win over the Cardinal, the Knights’ 28th win in their last 29 games.
Gabriel also became the fourth UCF player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004.
Gabriel was also named the College Sports Madness National Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Saturday.
UCF is back in action next weekend when the Knights travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.