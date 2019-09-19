Forecast: Trade winds hold for now, wetter weather this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue through Friday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka slopes of each island.
Wet and humid weather remains in the forecast from Friday through Monday as tropical moisture moves over the islands as an upper-level low drifts from east to west across the state.
A more stable trade wind weather pattern develops next week Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds back in over the island chain.
A series of small swells from the southwest and south are expected through the rest of this week. The largest of these looks to be towards the end of the week.
A small northwest swell is possible late in the weekend into early next week.
A small swell from Tropical Cyclone Kiko should fill in Thursday along exposed east facing shores before dropping over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.