Firefighters retrieve body off Lanai Lookout

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a man in his 60s was retrieved from waters off Lanai Lookout on Thursday morning.
First responders were called to the area about 8 a.m.
An Ocean Safety lieutenant spotted the body and climbed down a cliff to secure it. Firefighters then arrived and airlifted the body to shore.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s not clear where the man entered the water.
Authorities said conditions in the area on Thursday morning were choppy and rough.
