Firefighters retrieve body off Lanai Lookout
A body of a man in his 60s was retrieved from waters off Lanai Lookout. (Source: (Image: Hawaii News Now))
By HNN Staff | September 19, 2019 at 11:46 AM HST - Updated September 19 at 11:46 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a man in his 60s was retrieved from waters off Lanai Lookout on Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the area about 8 a.m.

An Ocean Safety lieutenant spotted the body and climbed down a cliff to secure it. Firefighters then arrived and airlifted the body to shore.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear where the man entered the water.

Authorities said conditions in the area on Thursday morning were choppy and rough.

