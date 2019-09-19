Federal judge delays sentencing for Kealohas in public corruption case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge is delaying the sentencing for Louis and Katherine Kealoha.
The Kealohas will now be sentenced for conspiracy and obstruction on Oct. 31.
Louis Kealoha was initially set to be sentenced on Oct. 15, and Katherine Kealoha was scheduled for Oct. 11. But attorneys wanted to consolidate the two.
The Kealohas were convicted of conspiracy and obstruction this past June in a public corruption case, along with two HPD officers, Bobby Nguyen and Derek Hahn.
The sentencing for Nguyen and Hahn has also been moved to Nov. 4.
Prosecutors have offered the couple a plea deal if they plead guilty to upcoming trials for financial crimes.
Katherine Kealoha is also facing a trial for allegedly operating a drug ring with her brother.
This story will be updated.
