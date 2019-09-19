Family makes ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to put search for missing Maui visitor on hold

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a missing woman on Maui says they are putting their search on hold after nearly two months and no signs of their loved one.
A message on the “Find Khiara Henry” Facebook page says they are heading back to the mainland to deal with family matters.
“It’s been gut-wrenching not knowing where our daughter is, or what may have happened to her,” the Facebook post said.
“We leave your beautiful island today with our heads hung very low. After two months of searching, we need to handle things at home, and regroup so we can plan our next steps.”
The San Diego woman vanished while vacationing on the Valley Isle.
Surveillance video at Hertz Rent-A-Car in Kahului shows the last time the 23-year-old was seen on July 21 at 2 p.m. Her rental car was found abandoned four days later at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana.
The family says they will return and pick the search back up again, but did not give a timeline.
Meanwhile on the Big Island, it’s day 19 in the search for Kyle Brittain.
Family and volunteers remain steadfast in their hopes of finding the 27-year-old, who went missing while hiking the 12 mile-long Z trail in Waipio Valley back in August.
On Wednesday, Brittain’s father took to social media to offer an update on search efforts.
He says a team of expert hikers from California will be coming in to aid in the effort.
