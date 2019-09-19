Exhibit for sun bears at Honolulu Zoo gets a makeover

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s something to check out the next time you’re at the Honolulu Zoo: The Malay sun bear exhibit has reopened.
The exhibit now features a refurbished cave, improvements to the climbing structure and landscaping.
The Honolulu Zoo has two sun bears: 24-year-old Juwita and 23-year-old Blackie.
“This newly renovated exhibit gives us all a chance to see these unique mammals in a space where they can thrive and play,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“Unfortunately, sun bears are losing their natural habitats in Southeast Asia due to deforestation. This exhibit provides an opportunity to educate the public about the importance of conservation and how we can help protect this amazing species.”
Sun bears are native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, and adults weigh about 200 pounds.
They’re listed as a vulnerable species, with a global population decline linked largely to deforestation.
