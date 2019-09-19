Brazen purse snatching in Kakaako caught on camera

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brazen purse snatching in Kakaako was caught on camera, and Honolulu police say it’s an unfortunate reminder to be aware of your surroundings.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at a restaurant in Salt.
The victim, who does not want to be identified, says she was having dinner with a friend on an outdoor table and her purse was next to her on the bench.
She says they just finished filming a video review of the restaurant when it happened.
"We thought we were done filming, but I guess she forgot to press the button, so it was still rolling," said the victim. "We caught the whole thing. The guy was on a bike. He just rode past us and just grabbed my purse and then sped off."
She says she tried to run after the thief, along with some security guards, but he was too fast.
She says the suspect used one of her credit cards Wednesday morning to buy liquor.
"I was in shock. All the the shoulda, coulda, wouldas ran through my head," she said.
Honolulu Crimestoppers says cases like these aren't new, but social media is bringing more awareness to the problem.
"Indoors or outdoors, at all times, just be vigilant and be aware," said Sgt. Chris Kim. "We need to stop letting our guard down, unfortunately."
In a similar case back in July, police say Mohomiid Wicks parked his car next to a Kakaako restaurant and grabbed two purses that were placed on a planter.
He was found and arrested Tuesday for 1st and 2nd degree theft.
