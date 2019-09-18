Warriors prep for homecoming-weekend against Central Arkansas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team will look to make it 3-0 at Aloha Stadium to kick-off the season when it hosts Central Arkansas for Homecoming, Saturday, Sept. 21.
Although the Bears are a FCS program, head coach Nick Rolovich isn’t taking them lightly.
“There’s plenty of FCS schools that can beat Division I schools and Central is one of them,” said Rolovich, following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa.
“They know how to win football games, they got a tight team--this is a great opportunity for them to come out here and play, an show what kind of football players an football team they have.”
The Warriors will look to rebound following the first lost of the season.
UH quarterback Cole McDonald believes the team needs to address consistency issues they faced on the road in their 52-20 defeat against #23 Washington.
“We showed signs of how good we can be and we showed signs of how bad we can be,” said McDonald. “It’s just finding that level ground an then moving upwards from there an executing efficiently like we were in the third quarter of that game, and doing that all game against any team and every team that we face.”
Despite the offensive struggles in Seattle, Sophomore running back Myles Reed continues to improve from week-to-week.
The Cornoa California native tallied a career high 70 rushing yards while also scoring a pair of touchdowns, this past Saturday.
Reed is adamant his success is due to the efficiency of the entire running back unit, and is confident anyone of them can do the job when they’re number’s called.
“I think we’re all prepared to step in at a moments notice," said Reed. "Whenever we’re needed we can have a good impact on the game-- it was just about me just being ready and I felt that I was.”
As far as FCS programs in 2019, the Bears have one of the best.
Central Arkansas is currently undefeated to start the season (3-0), and has overcame deficits in all three of their victories.
UH Defensive back Ro Farris know’s the Bears are coming to Halawa ready to give the Warriors all they can handle on homecoming weekend.
“They’re a good FCS team,” said Farris. “I know they’re going to come in here try and win--they’re going to come in here with a good mentality and try and come win the game.”
Kickoff between the Bears and Warriors is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
