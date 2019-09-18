Wahine climb to No.13 in latest AVCA rankings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (9-0) climbed five spots to No. 13 in the latest AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Wahine are just one of 10 undefeated programs left in the NCAA D1.
This weekend presents a huge challenge for the Wahine as their first road trip will include a pair of games against other undefeated teams, No. 17 Missouri (8-0) and No. 5 Baylor (7-0).
This is the first time UH will be traveling during the non-conference schedule since 2013.
UH last traveled and played in the Shocker Volleyball Classic hosted by Wichita State.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.