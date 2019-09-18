3 on cage-free shark tour suffer minor injuries after shark encounter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people snorkeling off Haleiwa as part of a “cage-free shark tour” were treated for minor shark bites Wednesday.
The two visitors and a resident were taken to Haleiwa Boat Harbor for medical treatment and refused transport to a hospital.
Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened about 10:40 a.m.
Lauren Russell, 24, was among those injured. She suffered a bite to her right hand.
Russell said the three got bites from what she believes was a Galapagos shark when the animal went for a school of fish near them.
“There was a whole swarm of fish and the sharks were trying to get the fish and they bit my arm and then we were freaking out, trying to get to shore, and then they bit my dad," Russell said.
Her father, 57, was injured on his right arm. A third man, 31, suffered a right shoulder injury.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.