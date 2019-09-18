Power restored at Honolulu airport following brief outage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored at Terminal 1 of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a brief outage on Wednesday morning, the state Department of Transportation said.
The outage happened just before 8:30 a.m.
The DOT sent out a tweet urging passengers to check flight statuses with their airlines before heading to the airport.
About 20 minutes later, the DOT sent another tweet that said power was restored and airport operations were back to normal.
No further details are known at this time.
This comes exactly a week after another power issue at Terminals 1 and 2 of the airport. Officials have not yet said what the cause was.
This story will be updated.
