Police arrest man for attempted murder in Pupukea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of an attempted murder in Pupukea.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pupukea Road and Kanalani Place.
According to police officials, the suspect, 40-year-old Desmond Lee Rapoza, pointed a gun at another man and fired two rounds but missed.
The 34-year-old man did not suffer any injuries.
Rapoza was arrested the following afternoon in Waialua on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and driving without a license.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.