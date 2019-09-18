Police arrest man for attempted murder in Pupukea

Police arrest man for attempted murder in Pupukea
File photo. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 18, 2019 at 9:22 AM HST - Updated September 18 at 9:22 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of an attempted murder in Pupukea.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pupukea Road and Kanalani Place.

According to police officials, the suspect, 40-year-old Desmond Lee Rapoza, pointed a gun at another man and fired two rounds but missed.

The 34-year-old man did not suffer any injuries.

Rapoza was arrested the following afternoon in Waialua on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and driving without a license.

This story will be updated.

