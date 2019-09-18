NTSB releases preliminary report of a Nevada crash with a Hawaii man on board

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Federal investigators released new details Tuesday about a plane crash in Nevada that had a Hawaii man on board.
Thomas Craig of Oahu was one of four people on the flight. He survived, however a student pilot and an instructor were killed. Craig and one other person were seriously injured.
According to the Preliminary NTSB report, a student pilot was flying the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra on Sept. 7 when it went down.
A witness at Henderson Airport says the pilot turned the plane around after reporting a door had opened soon after takeoff.
The witness also reported seeing the plane struggle to gain altitude.
The NTSB report says the pilot and instructor were transporting Craig and the another passenger to an airport in San Diego.
The plane tried to leave earlier in the day, but had trouble clearing the mountains.
Read the full report below:
