2nd accomplice to man who killed Big Island officer sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second accomplice of the man who killed a Big Island police officer last year is headed to prison.
On Monday, a Kona Circuit court judge sentenced Mokihana Veincent to five years behind bars.
The 25-year-old had pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution of Justin Waiki, who killed Hawaii Island Officer Bronson Kaliloa in 2018.
Five more people are charged with aiding Waiki.
Jury selection for three of the alleged accomplices is sill under way, while trial has not yet begun for the remaining two.
