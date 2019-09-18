Mountain View man wanted by police arrested, facing slew of charges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Charges have been filed against a 33-year-old Mountain View man in connection with an incident in June.
Robert K. Pahio was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, terroristic threatening, criminal property damage, and at least five traffic violations.
According to police, back in June, police responded to a report of a traffic accident on Ohai Street in Hilo. Pahio allegedly fled the scene of the crash and was also accused of assaulting an acquaintance with a pipe in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.
Police also accused Pahio of kidnapping a man in a stolen vehicle.
He’s being held in lieu of $71,000 bail. His first appearance in court is set for Wednesday.
