Mountain View man wanted by police arrested, facing slew of charges
By HNN Staff | September 17, 2019 at 4:43 PM HST - Updated September 17 at 4:43 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Charges have been filed against a 33-year-old Mountain View man in connection with an incident in June.

Robert K. Pahio was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, terroristic threatening, criminal property damage, and at least five traffic violations.

He was previously considered armed and dangerous by Hawaii County Police.

According to police, back in June, police responded to a report of a traffic accident on Ohai Street in Hilo. Pahio allegedly fled the scene of the crash and was also accused of assaulting an acquaintance with a pipe in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.

Police also accused Pahio of kidnapping a man in a stolen vehicle.

He’s being held in lieu of $71,000 bail. His first appearance in court is set for Wednesday.

