Moiliili resident threatens to sue city over sidewalks blocked by homeless camps

The ACLU has always supported the rights of the disabled and the important duty of the government to ensure there is enough space for people with mobility issues to use our public spaces and sidewalks, whether they are being blocked by bulky trash, construction materials, a vehicle, or someone experiencing houselessness. Unfortunately, the government has wasted the bulk of its resources on expensive and constitutionally troublesome sweeps, park closures, and sit/lie bans that not only fail to address the critical lack of affordable and transitional housing in Hawaii but also do not address the accessibility and mobility concerns of those living with disabilities.”