Kealohas granted face-to-face meeting at federal detention center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine and Louis Kealoha ― and their lawyers ― met at the Honolulu federal detention center Tuesday for the first time since she was locked up.
A federal judge allowed the face-to-face meeting, overruling detention center officials who didn’t want it to happen.
Katherine Kealoha has been in the federal detention center since the day after her conspiracy conviction for trying to frame her uncle for a mailbox theft.
Louis Kealoha, meanwhile, has been allowed to remain free on bail.
Their attorneys requested the meet-up because they said they need to cooperate on their defense in an upcoming bank fraud trial and to discuss possible plea agreements.
Prison officials denied the request, but Judge Michael Seabright said the meeting can take place.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.