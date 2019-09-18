Honolulu man faces jail time after pleading guilty to child pornography charge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing child pornography Tuesday.
Aaron Hood, 42, was on the second day of his jury trial involving a separate charge of production of child pornography. He reached a plea deal and the parties involved agreed to a recommended sentence of 10 years behind bars, and a 25-year period of supervised release.
According to authorities, Hood was accused of meeting a 14-year-old girl outside of a Waikiki store where he worked. Officials say the girl ran away from home and Hood took her in — offering her a place to stay and also provided her with drugs and alcohol.
During a four-day period, Hood engaged in sexual acts with the minor and took photos and videos.
Hood’s sentencing is set for Jan. 30 next year.
This was the second case of child pornography handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Hawaii within the last month.
Officials said 34-year-old Grant Manaku of Kauai was found guilty on one county of possessing child porn.
