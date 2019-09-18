‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Magnum PI’ stars to hit red carpet for Sunset on the Beach premiere

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, fans of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”: The stars of both TV shows will be walking the red carpet at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki on Thursday night.
It’s all part of a special Sunset on the Beach premiere of the two hit TV shows — and roughly 10,000 people are expected to attend.
It will be an especially big night for “Hawaii Five-0” as the show celebrates its 10th season. The “Magnum P.I.” reboot is also enjoying success, with its second season set to premiere this fall.
Executive Producer Peter Lenkov said in an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise that it’s exciting to have two CBS shows that take place in Hawaii airing back-to-back on Friday nights.
“There’s always bad weather somewhere and there’s always good weather here, so when you’re airing the show, anywhere in the world, it’s a treat,” Lenkov said.
He added the actors enjoy working regularly in Hawaii.
“I think they like their jobs, I think they’re challenged, we don’t do the same thing,” Lenkov said. “I don’t think there’s any boredom in that, especially when you’re working here. I think there’s a challenge especially of working outdoors.”
A Sunset on the Beach premiere has become a tradition for the show, and features its stars, producers and directors meeting with fans on the red carpet.
The event will also feature musical act Train.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead as road closures will be in effect, including parts of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues.
Filming for both “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” began earlier this summer.
Both shows will premiere on Sept. 27 on KGMB.
