Hanna Hellvig named Big West Freshman Of The Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i outside hitter Hanna Hellvig earned the Most Valuable Player award of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge over the weekend, and on Monday earned another honor.
Hellvig earned her first career Big West Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Week award, following her MVP run in the tournament.
The Sweden native, led the Rainbow Wahine to a 3-0 record with wins over West Virginia, Utah Valley and rival UCLA, posting 37 kills, 38 digs and 13 blocks over 11 sets.
She averaged 3.36 kills, 3.45 digs and 1.18 blocks per set while hammering at a .289 (37-11-90) clip. Hellvig also recorded her first two career double-doubles, tallying career-highs of 17 kills and 17 digs against Utah Valley followed by 11 kills with 12 digs versus UCLA.
Hellvig has also been a force at the net, tying her career high in blocks with five against both West Virginia and Utah Valley.
Overall, Hellvig leads Hawai’i with 103 kills and is second on the team with 33 blocks.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.