Forecast: Trade winds build with more comfortable conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brief period of more stable weather conditions remains in the forecast through Thursday. More unstable wet weather will spread from east to west across the state from Friday afternoon through Sunday as a deepening upper level low approaches the islands from the northeast. A high pressure ridge will build back in over the region from Monday to Tuesday with weather trending back toward more stable and drier conditions through the first half of next week.
A series of small swells from the southwest and south are expected through the rest of this week. The largest of these looks to be towards the end of the week as a long-period south-southwest swell and potential short-period west-southwest swell combine across the area. Surf heights are expected to be below advisory levels with these swells.
