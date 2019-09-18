Family: Sunny Garcia making steady progress in his recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of famed surfer Sunny Garcia says he is making slow but steady progress in his recovery, and has even said a few words.
Garcia’s family says he undergoes daily physical and speech therapy in California.
The legendary surfer tried to take his own life in April and has been undergoing intensive medical treatment.
A post on the family’s GoFundMe page says he is “a warrior and fighting everyday to get better."
