Classic trade winds are here!

We sure have been facing the heat this summer even when the winds switch out of a trade wind flow. It’s all a heat capacity equation. The high heat capacity of water has a great deal to do with regulating extremes in the environment. Water has a high heat capacity—it absorbs a lot of heat before it begins to get hot. You may not know how that affects you, but the heat capacity of water has a huge role to play in the Earth’s climate and this summer our surrounding waters have been slightly warmer than past years and that is why even with the trade winds we are experiencing above average temperatures due to the warmer waters surrounding the islands.