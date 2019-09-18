Bail for alleged gunman in Pearl City standoff set at $5M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bail for the gunman accused of terrorizing a Pacific Palisades neighborhood last week in a 15-hour standoff with police has been set at $5 million.
Wayman Kaua, 51, was indicted Wednesday on seven counts, including attempted murder, terroristic threatening and firearms charges, in connection with the incident at a home on Apoepoe Street.
During the standoff, police say, he fired on officers, into the neighborhood and at bystanders.
Kaua’s bail had previously been set at $1 million.
He has 50 prior arrests and 26 felonies, and was just released from prison in March after a similar armed standoff 21 years ago.
This story will be updated.
