7 rescued after commercial fishing vessel catches fire off Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard rescued seven people onboard a commercial fishing vessel that caught fire about eight miles off Ko Olina on Tuesday afternoon.
The seven were transported to Honolulu Harbor, where they underwent a medical evaluation. It did not appear any of those rescued had suffered serious injuries.
The initial call for the blaze on the “Miss Emma” came in at about 4:30 p.m. An hour later, thick black smoke could still be seen pouring from the boat.
The 45-foot-long fishing vessel was built in 1977, records show. Honolulu is its home port.
Coast Guard officials said in addition to crew members, a NOAA observer was on the vessel.
Once the fire is out, authorities plan to tow the vessel to port.
The Coast Guard is on scene with a C-130 airplane, helicopter and a boat.
This story will be updated.
