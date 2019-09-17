TRAFFIC: Utility work to impact Makaha-bound lanes of Farrington Highway this week

By HNN Staff | September 16, 2019 at 5:41 PM HST - Updated September 16 at 5:41 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Drivers heading west on Farrington Highway near Nanakuli on Wednesday should add some time to their commute.

Hawaiian Electric company will be performing utility work in connection to a recent pole replacement Wednesday.

Crews will have to close off the far right Makaha-bound lane near Nanakuli and Haleakala avenues, across from Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao charter school.

The work will last from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

