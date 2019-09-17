Snorkeler using full-face mask in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Lifeguards rescued a 33-year-old snorkeler who ran into trouble at Hanauma Bay Monday evening.
The rescue took place around 5 p.m. The swimmer was about 20 feet from the shoreline.
Ocean Safety officials said he was wearing a full-face mask, which has been criticized as being unsafe by industry experts.
Lifeguards performed CPR and paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.
The snorkeler is said to be a visitor from Canada.
This incident involving the full-face snorkeling mask came in light a of yet another tour company restricting the use of such masks.
The Pride of Maui announced they would no longer allow the masks on their snorkeling trips due to the safety hazard they pose to swimmers.
