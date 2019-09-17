Police: Argument over hometowns led to fatal stabbing in Waipahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadly stabbing in Waipahu last week started with an argument over what city the victim and suspect were from, witnesses told police.
Jhovany Corpuz, 26, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Devy Gaoiran.
Court documents show Corpuz was “upset because he felt as if Gaoiran was disrespecting him.”
Police said he stabbed the 27-year-old three times outside a home on Apii Street, where the two were at a party. Corpuz’s bail has been confirmed at $1 million.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.