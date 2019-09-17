Louis and Katherine Kealoha offered plea deals from federal prosecutors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have made offers to Louis and Katherine Kealoha to avoid their upcoming trials.
Hawaii News Now has learned, the former police chief and former deputy prosecutor are considering their options.
Even though the deadline to respond was Monday, Katherine’s attorney says she wants more time to think about it, “She hasn’t been able to digest all of it,” Earle Partington said.
The terms for both the ex police chief and ex deputy prosecutor would require them to plead guilty to the financial crimes, that includes bank fraud and identity theft. Their trial for that is scheduled for January.
For Katherine, the deal means she would also need to plead guilty to the dozens of drug crimes ahead of her trial in May.
In return, the Kealohas would get credit for accepting responsibility in the remaining cases, and it’s possible the prosecutors won’t ask for all the enhancements they’re allowed to request at sentencing. Those enhancements in the federal system can dramatically increase prison time, though the judge has the final decision.
The Kealohas were convicted this past June of conspiracy and obstruction for setting up a relative they were feuding with. They framed him for the theft of their mailbox because he was about to expose them for stealing from other family members.
The court is recommending 11-14 years for Katherine, when she’s sentenced on Oct. 11. For Louis, the recommendation is slightly less, his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Ken Lawson of the University of Hawaii Law School says the mailbox trial was the most difficult for prosecutors because it relied on circumstantial evidence.
“Those other cases are easier to prove and they carry more time,” Lawson said about the financial trial and drug case, “Not only can it run longer but can run consecutive to this one because this is a separate crime period.” Lawson said if the Kealohas are found guilty in the remaining trials, it could mean decades in prison.
Both the Kealohas have court appointed attorneys and two more trials would cost taxpayers a significant amount in legal fees.
