Local Connection: CBD Products in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaii News Now investigation last week revealed that many CBD products available in Honolulu have problems – including erratic levels of the active ingredient – contamination, and excessive amounts of THC.
Doctors also say the effects of CBD can include dangerous interaction with prescription drugs. There's even a chance the THC level could trigger a positive drug test.
The Health department is promising to get more active in finding the products and getting them off the market – because it is illegal to sell them without a prescription or make health claims about what CBD can do.
But the real scandal here is in that there are so many businesses in this community willing to exploit people desperate for a cure for their ailments.
The illicit CBD industry has exploded because of hype and greed and it is putting people in danger.
As a drug CBD has real health affects –both positive and negative --which are still not fully understood. Like any other drug – CBD products should go through testing and follow regulations to protect patients.
Until that happens – any business making unsupported promises and irresponsible profits off these products are no better than snake oil salesmen.
