Large renovation project for UH Campus Center kicks off

MANOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Barriers are starting to go up as crews begin work to upgrade a student hot spot at the University of Hawaii’s flagship campus.
UH Manoa’s Campus Center is still open for normal business hours, but the west entry stairs from Hemenway Hall and Sinclair Library are blocked.
Seating in the public areas on the second and third floor will also be closed.
The improvements include replacing tile flooring and updating light fixtures with energy-efficient ones.
“The impact, it will probably be over the fall semester and we apologize for that, but I think in the end, everyone is going to be really happy with the results,” said UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl.
“We’re going to make sure that everyone has access to all of the things that are so popular here at Campus Center, including the Subway, the Starbucks.”
The nearly $3.1 million renovation project is part of a master plan to improve the 46-year-old facility.
The funding is general obligation bonds from a legislative appropriation, according to Meisenzahl.
Most of the demolition work will be done at night to minimize the noise.
"I honestly think it will make our campus look nicer, but I think the timing is kind of bad," said UH student Madeline Johnson.
“While it’s blocked off, I think I’ll probably study in the library, maybe in my room.”
The project is expected to be finished by the end of January 2020.
Other phases are slated to start soon after and include renovations to the Campus Center Ballroom, as well as the west entry and courtyard stairs.
Elevator modernization and the replacement of air conditioning equipment are also included.
Meisenzahl said that student fees will be used to pay for the additional phases.
