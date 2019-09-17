‘I feel lucky to be alive’: Hikers rescued on Maui warn of flash flooding dangers

“The Maui Fire Department does not condone anyone hiking in this area. The threat of flash flooding with little to no advanced notice is extremely dangerous and can easily prove to be fatal. The weather along the trail can be clear and sunny, while torrential rains are occurring out of view upstream. There have also been many who have been tragically injured due to the steep, muddy terrain and slippery unstable rocks along the trail.”

Rylan Yatsushiro, Maui County Fire Services Chief