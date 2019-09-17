‘I feel lucky to be alive’: Hikers rescued on Maui warn of flash flooding dangers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video shows a river rushing over what was dry land moments earlier prompting a mass rescue on Maui.
A dozen hikers were trapped by the rising water on Friday.
Now, one of the hikers is sharing her terrifying ordeal.
"We heard this huge crashing and it was really profound,” said Katherine Wong. “I didn't know what was going on. Then we saw the water level rising.”
Wong had recently moved to the Valley Isle. On Friday, she was taking a friend on the trail when they were suddenly trapped by a flash flood.
"If we would have been in the boulders, in the riverbed, we would have been killed. It was close. It's as close to death as I've ever come. I feel lucky to be alive," said Wong.
Wong called 911 and later found out more people were stranded.
In all, 12 people had to be rescued.
She said she had no idea she was on an unsanctioned trail.
Now she is hoping others will learn from her mistake.
“There are no signs that it is a flash flood area. I think they should be metal signs stating this is a flash flood area, very, very dangerous. Don't enter. Or enter at your own risk or beware. It needs to be noted that it is a flash flood area and people can get killed," Wong said.
There are more than one Bamboo Forest on Maui. One is in Haleakala National Park. This rescue happened at the other one on private property between Twin Falls and Keanae. A place where residents and visitors trespass daily.
The Maui Fire Department issued a statement saying:
According to alltrails.com, the trail is owned by East Maui Irrigation. The website says EMI allows hiking, but hikers must get permission beforehand and sign a release form.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority has recently released new videos teaching cultural etiquette that will be played on multiple airlines show up in visitors’ social media feeds.
Wong says she didn’t know it was private property and won’t be going back there again.
“Oh no. It won’t be in the bamboo forest. I won’t be in the bamboo forest at all. Marked trails only," she said.
Hawaii News Now reached out East Maui Irrigation for comment but did not hear back from them.
