Hundreds of Unite Here Local 5 works to rally at Modern Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 200 Unite Here Local 5 workers are planning to rally at the Modern Honolulu on Tuesday as contract negotiations continue.
The union said it’s trying to put pressure on Diamond Resorts, which owns Modern Honolulu and Kaanapali Beach Club.
They’re in the middle of contract negotiations with its workers.
The union said Diamond recently laid off 58 workers, and dozens more are expected to be laid off.
Diamond Resorts issued a statement saying, “We are continuing conversations with the union and have offered our valued team members a significant pay increase in our latest proposal.”
The rally will take place around 4 p.m.
This story will be updated.
