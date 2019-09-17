Hawaii State Hospital now under new leadership

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s a new head of the Hawaii state hospital.
Doctor Run Heidelberg took over for William May as the facility’s administrator on Tuesday.
Heidelberg served as the interim hospital administrator since May of this year, and has worked with the Hawaii State Hospital for nearly 25 years.
He’s taking over the job from previous leader May, who has been scrutinized after the escape of admitted killer Randall Saito in 2017.
An investigation after the escape found significant lapses in policies and procedures at the facility, but no evidence of employee wrongdoing.
Despite the mishap, officials previously said they were pleased with May’s work upon the announcement of his departure earlier this year.
In addition to leading operations of the current state hospital, Heidelberg will also oversee construction of the new facility under construction.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.