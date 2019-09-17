Forecast: Spotty downpours possible today with lingering humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moist and unstable conditions associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough of low pressure in the vicinity of the islands will keep the potential for locally heavy showers in the forecast through Tuesday. A return of drier air and more stable conditions is anticipated from east to west Tuesday night through Thursday. Increasing moisture and rain chances will become a possibility once again over the upcoming weekend.
A series of small swells from the southwest, south, and southeast is expected this week. The largest of these swells looks to be towards the end of the week as a combination of a long-period south-southwest swell and potential short-period southwest swell moves in across the area. Surf heights are expected to be below advisory levels with these swells.
