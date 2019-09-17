First community solar project planned for Mililani area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A community solar project is coming to the Mililani Tech Park area.
Hawaiian Electric announced approval for the project Monday. The Mililani Tech Solar project is the first community solar project in the state, HECO said.
It will be comprised of 864 solar panels and will be a 270-kilowatt facility. HECO says at least six other community solar projects are in the works in an effort to help reach Hawaii’s green energy goal of 100 percent 2045.
“We are excited to move this new initiative forward which provides a unique approach to solar participation. The benefits of community solar are clear and we are happy to be a part of this inaugural project,” said Ryan McCauley, CEO of project developer Tritium3 Renewable Ventures.
“Greater community involvement will energize our shared efforts to expand and maximize renewable energy use in Hawaii,” said Murray Clay, president of Ulupono Initiative. “This project represents the opportunity for more residents to participate in Hawai‘i’s energy transformation, while also sharing in the benefits such as lower, stable energy bills.
Developers are hoping the success of this community project will help shape ideas in the future.
Last week, work was completed on the largest block of grid-scale solar power in the state.
