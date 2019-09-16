Drier, more stable trade wind conditions returning

The threat of heavy rain and higher humidity should be diminishing Tuesday as a drier, more stable air mass spreads over the state from east to west. We should have locally breezy trade winds that will bring a few more clouds and more typical showers for windward and mauka areas. We are watching the possible development of a tropical disturbance to the southwest of the islands, but at this point it should remain far enough to have no direct impact on our weather, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you.