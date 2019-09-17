Cuteness overload: Keiki compete in 66th annual Healthy Baby Contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of keiki ― and their parents ― participated in this weekend’s 66th Honolulu Healthy Baby Contest.
The contest is put on by the Honolulu Chinese Jaycee’s and is open to keiki ages 1 to 2-and-1/2 years.
Contestants were judged based based on their physical appearance, personality, and health.
Avalani Bal was crowned this year’s winner.
Her parent’s say that it’s important to expose children to different kinds of foods and to stay active.
“She knows about five languages now so we are pretty excited. So we talk to her in Chinese, Hawaiian, Spanish, Japanese, English and Sign Language," said Avalani’s proud mother, Chantel.
“I think the most important thing is being healthy is all around. Not only physical, but mental and emotional as well. So besides a healthy diet, just getting them active, always showing them love like a lot of positive reinforcement,” said Bal.
Avalani won a $300 scholarship along with a goodie bag.
