Tavai notches nine tackles in Lions 13-10 win over Chargers

Tavai notches nine tackles in Lions 13-10 win over Chargers
Former Rainbow Warriors Jahlani Tavai tallied nine tackles in week tww win over Chargers (Source: (Mike Mulholland | MLive.com))
By Kainoa Carlson | September 16, 2019 at 9:46 AM HST - Updated September 16 at 9:46 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Detroit Lions took home their first win of the season in a dramatic 13-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Former Rainbow Warrior middle-linebacker Jahlani Tavai starred in week two of his rookie NFL season.

Tavai, racked up nine tackles -- just one off the team lead -- and forced a fumble at the goal line during a critical second-half stand.

His nine tackles were just one off of the team lead, for Sunday’s game.

Next up for Tavai and the Lions will be a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.