Tavai notches nine tackles in Lions 13-10 win over Chargers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Detroit Lions took home their first win of the season in a dramatic 13-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Former Rainbow Warrior middle-linebacker Jahlani Tavai starred in week two of his rookie NFL season.
Tavai, racked up nine tackles -- just one off the team lead -- and forced a fumble at the goal line during a critical second-half stand.
Next up for Tavai and the Lions will be a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 22.
