Severe weather on Kauai closes elementary school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather on Kauai has prompted officials to close Hanalei Elementary School on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Hanalei until 7:45 a.m. due to heavy downpours.
The rain was so heavy that officials reported the Hanalei Bridge was impassable.
In addition to the school closure, officials said there would be no bus transportation service for Kapaa Middle and High School students who live in Hanalei to Haena.
