Researchers spot exotic marine life in marine national monument

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A research vessel pulled into Honolulu Harbor on Monday, wrapping up an expedition to the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
The E/V Nautilus left from American Samoa about three weeks ago, carrying 27 scientists from across the country.
They mapped the seafloor and explored marine life on seamounts using remotely operated vehicles.
“We dive those down to the areas that we mapped and we are able to then document what we’ve just discovered and collect samples of the geology and the biology, and help us to characterize the marine environment,” said expedition leader Dwight Coleman of Ocean Exploration Trust.
Highlights of the expedition included sightings of the Deepstaria jelly and Cirrotheutid octopus on the volcanic slopes of Baker Island.
