Mariota and Titans fall to Colts 19-17

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans struggled to move the ball offensively and struggled to give Mariota the time he needed, resulting in a 19-17 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.
Mariota successively completed 19 of his 28 passing attempts for 154 yards, but misfired on four of his last seven attempts, including his final one on a fourth-down play at the Indianapolis 45 in the final minute.
The Colts defense dialed up successful blitzes throughout the day resulting in Mariota being sacked four times throughout the afternoon, and forced him to escape multiple times out of the pocket.
Mariota’s lone touchdown pass came on a tackle-eligible pass to offensive lineman David Quessenberry in the second quarter.
Next up for Mariota and the Titans will be a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept 19.
