Light winds with humid conditions persist over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moist and unstable conditions associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough of low pressure in the vicinity of the islands will keep the potential for heavy showers in the forecast through Monday. A return of drier air and more stable conditions is anticipated from east to west Tuesday through the second half of the week.
A series of small swells from the southwest, south, and southeast is expected this week. The largest of these swells looks to be towards the end of the week as a south-southwest swell fills in late Thursday into Friday. Surf heights are expected to be below advisory levels with this swell.
The center of Hurricane Kiko was located about 2 thousand miles east of Hilo. Kiko is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A west-southwestward motion is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a turn back to the west on
Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Kiko is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-SimpsonHurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days.
