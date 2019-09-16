The Kauai Folk Festival is set to kick off at the end of September

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Folk Festival is happening September 28 - 29, 2019 at the Grove Farm Museum on the Island of Kauai.
We talked with Festival Director Matt Morelock talked this morning about how this is the first of many island-wide Folk Festivals reuniting Hawaiian performers, dancers, and fans with their continental counterparts in traditional music and dance.
Hawaiian music has affected and been affected by music and dance styles worldwide, and we are reconnecting these communities in this beautiful place.
Taj Mahal is blending blues and Hawaiian with his “Hula Blues Band.” Peter Rowan is blending Bluegrass and Hawaiian with his “My Aloha Bluegrass Band.”
Find out more information at Kauaifolk.com.
