Katherine Kealoha led criminal case into Board of Water Supply’s billing practices, but was it real?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like so many Hawaii residents, Katherine Kealoha was fed up with her utility bills, especially her bills from the Board of Water Supply.
Kealoha met with a BWS employee who was supposed to be a key witness in a criminal case she claimed to have launched.
That witness does not want to be named but tells Hawaii News Now he met with Kealoha several times.
He snapped a quick picture of Kealoha with three ring binders at one of their meetings.
The picture is out of focus because he was in a hurry.
Kealoha ensured his safety at all of the meetings, saying her office had people watching him.
"Gave me no impression at any time, that she was not looking out for me. She gave me the impression, quite the opposite, that she was looking out for me.”
The employee welcomed the criminal investigation even though he’d been warned about Kealoha, who was already suspected of corruption. The FBI had raided the Honolulu prosecutor’s office and her husband, ex police chief Louis Kealoha, had been forced to retire after he was identified as a target of the Department of Justice.
But the whistleblower said he trusted Kealoha was working hard on the case, and that she had the support of her boss, Keith Kaneshiro, who attended one of their meetings.
In a letter dated January 20, 2017, Kealoha references Kaneshiro’s appearance.
“It was great to hear you and Keith reminisce about old times, and catch up on the current issues” she wrote. Kealoha signed the letter, Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.
The man says Kaneshiro even expressed to him frustration that he was being called to the federal grand jury investigating corruption.
"He said that he was having a hard time explaining to the federal people how things are done in Hawaii, different than they are on the mainland. "
Later that year, Kealoha and her husband, Louis, the ex police chief, were indicted. They have been convicted of conspiracy and obstruction.
Kaneshiro has been on a paid leave after receiving a target letter as part of the same federal prosecution.
The whistleblower met with Acting Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Dwight Nadamoto.
“I said what the hell is going on, what the hell is going on man.” He says Nadamoto told him they found no evidence that there ever was an investigation into BWS by Kealoha or anyone else in the office.
“He said they couldn’t find anything. He said, we can’t find anything.”
He fears the whole case was a fake, something Kealoha used to get back at the Honolulu Ethics Commission.
In a lawsuit Kealoha filed, she complains that issues at the BWS were being ignored because the Ethics Commission was wasting time investigating her and her husband.
“I’m completely disheartened with the system.” The man says he still hopes questionable practices at BWS will be looked into.
