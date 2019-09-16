Hirono calls for Kavanaugh impeachment inquiry after new misconduct allegation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is calling for the House to start an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after another sexual misconduct allegation.
The New York Times reported over the weekend that Kavanaugh faced a second allegation by a Yale University classmate who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during college — and that the FBI did not investigate the claim.
Several Democratic presidential candidates called for the impeachment of Kavanaugh.
Hirono also issued a statement that said, “Brett Kavanaugh should never have been confirmed to the Supreme Court. It was plain to me and many others at the time that the FBI ‘investigation’ into the serious, corroborated allegations of sexual assault by Justice Kavanaugh was a sham. New reporting from the New York Times further proves it.”
She added, “The House Judiciary Committee should immediately begin an impeachment inquiry to determine whether Justice Kavanaugh lied to Congress and why the FBI wasn’t permitted to investigate all credible allegations against him.”
The Times later issued an editor’s note that said the female student declined to be interviewed and that friends said she didn’t recall the episode.
Kavanaugh was confirmed last October after emotional hearings in the Senate over a sexual misconduct allegation.
