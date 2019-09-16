Heimana Reynolds wins skateboard world title and leads Olympic qualification rankings

Heimana Reynolds wins skateboard world title and leads Olympic qualification rankings
Heimana Reynolds is the 2019 Skate Park World Champion. (Source: @usaskateboarding)
By HNN Staff | September 15, 2019 at 4:04 PM HST - Updated September 15 at 5:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In February 2009, a 10-year-old Heimana Reynolds was profiled by KHNL-TV.

“My goal is to become a professional skateboarder and compete in the X Games and the Olympics,” he said in the report.

Heimana Reynolds appeared on KHNL-TV in 2019.
Heimana Reynolds appeared on KHNL-TV in 2019.

According to NBC Sports, he just came one step closer to that goal after consolidating his lead in the Olympic qualification rankings by prevailing over a pair of Brazilians in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Reynolds scored 88 points in the final, beating Luis Francisco (85.50) and Pedro Quintas (85).

Reynolds grew up on the North Shore and attended the Punahou School.

According to NBC Sports, Reynolds wasn’t named to the four-man U.S. national team in March, but he won an Olympic qualifier in China in July to take the top spot in the Olympic rankings despite a best career X Games finish of sixth.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.