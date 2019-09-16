Forecast: Possible heavy showers, humid conditions to start the workweek

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moist and unstable conditions associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough of low pressure in the vicinity of the islands will keep the potential for heavy showers in the forecast through Monday. A return of drier air and more stable conditions is anticipated from east to west Tuesday through the second half of the week.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Kauai until 7:45 a.m. Officials report the Hanalei Bridge is impassable due to flooding conditions.
A series of small swells from the southwest, south, and southeast is expected this week. The largest of these swells looks to be towards the end of the week as a south-southwest swell fills in late Thursday into Friday.
Surf heights are expected to be below advisory levels with this swell.
