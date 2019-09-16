Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman ‘under doctor’s care’ after health scare in Colorado

Duane "Dog" Chapman (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 16, 2019 at 8:36 AM HST - Updated September 16 at 8:40 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Duane “Dog” Chapman is “under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably” after a health scare over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for the reality TV star.

The spokesperson did not confirm specific details about Chapman’s health. However, TMZ reported Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado after feeling a pain in his chest.

Doctors are reportedly doing tests to determine whether it was a heart attack.

This comes a few months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died after a battle with cancer.

This story will be updated.

